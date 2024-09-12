CIC Credit Partners With Scorenavigator To Deliver Innovative Credit Tools To Clients

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CIC Credit is excited to announce the launch of ScoreNavigator, a cutting-edge credit management tool, now available to its clients. Under the leadership of COO Mike Thomas, CIC Credit continues to innovate and provide top-tier solutions to empower its customers, and ScoreNavigator is no exception. This new offering allows users to access powerful score analysis tools without the hassle of subscriptions or per-seat licenses.

"We're thrilled to bring ScoreNavigator into the hands of our clients," said Mike Thomas, COO of CIC Credit. "The ability to offer real-time, personalized score insights through ScoreNavigator allows our clients to optimize their credit profiles more efficiently than ever before. Best of all, ScoreNavigator integrates seamlessly into the CIC Credit and Meridianlink systems, providing unparalleled convenience."

ScoreNavigator Features:

No Subscriptions or Seat Licenses Required: Clients can enjoy flexible pricing options, including pay-as-you-go or bundled packages.

Real-Time Monitoring: Users can stay up to date with their credit status and receive alerts when they are mortgage-ready-a brand-new feature designed to simplify the home-buying process.

Score Simulators and Action Plans: ScoreNavigator provides tailored credit analysis, helping users improve their scores with actionable recommendations.

Seamless Integration: Integrated directly into the CIC Credit / Meridianlink system, ScoreNavigator eliminates the need for users to log into separate platforms, offering a seamless experience for mortgage lending professionals and consumers alike.

Ryan Breese, Vice President of Business Development at ScoreNavigator, shared his enthusiasm for this partnership: "After over two decades of providing direct-to-consumer tools, we are excited to bring ScoreNavigator's robust credit analysis capabilities to the CRA industry. This collaboration with CIC Credit will unlock new opportunities for mortgage lenders and their clients."

For more information on how to access ScoreNavigator through CIC Credit, visit or call 615.386.2282.

About CIC Credit

CIC Credit has been a leader in the credit industry since 1921, providing innovative solutions to empower businesses and individuals in managing their credit profiles. The company is 100% employee-owned, offering live, real-time support via phone and chat.

About ScoreNavigator

ScoreNavigator is an advanced credit management platform offering personalized insights and actionable recommendations to help users enhance their credit scores. With a focus on secure data management, ScoreNavigator provides peace of mind by ensuring no personal identifiable information (PII) is transmitted or stored outside of the CIC Credit systems.

