Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro Says That His Country Is Now Calm

Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro Says That His Country Is Now Calm
Date
9/12/2024 5:38:14 AM
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)
Maduro says he respects González Urrutia's decision to leave Venezuela for Spain. Nicolás said that after Edmundo left Venezuela, the country“is now calm”. Maria Corina Machado continues to ask the world to recognize Gonzalez Urrutia as 'president-elect'. The opposition leader reiterated her call to the Bolivarian National armed forces and the various Police forces to 'fulfill their duty'. Machado stressed that today“not a single Democratic government” has“recognized the fraud of Nicolás Maduro,” and assured that“the bases of the (ruling) United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), the Armed Forces and the police,” as well as countries“allied to the regime,” know that González Urrutia“is the president-elect, and he will be president whether he is in Venezuela or anywhere in the world.”
