Türkiye's BIST 100 opens Thursday’s session with gains

(MENAFN) On Thursday, Türkiye's benchmark stock index, the BIST 100, opened at 9,532.38 points. This opening figure represents an increase of 1.20 percent or 112.72 points from the previous day’s closing level. The rise in the suggests a rebound in market performance after recent fluctuations, signaling a potentially positive shift in investor sentiment.



In contrast, the BIST 100 index experienced a notable decline on Wednesday, falling by 2.12 percent to close at 9,419.66 points. This significant drop was accompanied by a robust daily transaction volume of 79 billion liras, which translates to about USD2.33 billion. The downturn in the index underscores the volatility and challenges faced by the stock market on that particular day.



As of 09:59 AM local time (06:59 GMT), the foreign exchange rates reflected ongoing currency market dynamics. The US dollar was trading at 33.9749 Turkish liras, the euro was valued at 37.4021 Turkish liras, and the British pound stood at 44.3185 Turkish liras. These exchange rates highlight the current fluctuations in Türkiye's currency relative to major global currencies.



In the commodities market, the price of gold was recorded at USD2,544.45 per ounce, while Brent crude oil was trading at approximately USD71.61 per barrel. These prices reflect the current valuation of precious metals and energy resources, providing insight into the broader economic conditions influencing these markets.

