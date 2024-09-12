BMW lowers yearly targets following massive recall due to brake system defect

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, German automaker BMW announced a significant reduction in its annual targets due to a major defect in its vehicles' braking system. The issue, linked to the Intelligent Braking System (IBS), has prompted BMW to recall or halt deliveries of approximately 1.5 million vehicles. The defect is associated with a supplier, though BMW has not disclosed the name or technical details of the company involved. However, sources close to the situation have revealed that Continental, a prominent German equipment manufacturer, is the sole supplier of these systems for BMW’s brands, including BMW, Mini, and Rolls-Royce.



As a result of this extensive recall, BMW now anticipates a slight decline in deliveries for 2024, reversing earlier projections of a modest increase. This adjustment follows a record delivery figure of 2.56 million units in 2023. The defect's impact on BMW’s profitability is also expected to be considerable. The company's automotive division, which is crucial to its operations, will see its operating margin revised down to a range of 6 percent to 7 percent, down from the previously forecasted 8 percent to 10 percent. Furthermore, the group’s taxable income, which includes its motorcycle segment, is now projected to decline significantly, contrasting with earlier expectations of only a slight decrease.



In the wake of this announcement, shares of BMW and Continental experienced a sharp decline of over 7 percent on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, reflecting investor concerns about the financial implications of the recall and the potential long-term impact on the companies' performance.



