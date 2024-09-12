MEP International Conference 2024 and BEDIC 2024 to Lead the Future of Saudi Arabia’s Built Environment

(MENAFN- Coral Coast PR) Jeddah, Saudi Arabia:– Saudi Arabia is set to host two groundbreaking events, the MEP International Conference 2024 and the inaugural Building Envelope Design and Insulation Conference (BEDIC) 2024, on September 16-17, 2024, at the Jeddah Hilton in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

These co-located events, supported by the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing (MOMRAH) along with other key industry stakeholders, will revolutionize the region’s construction landscape, emphasizing sustainable and innovative solutions in alignment with Vision 2030.

The MEP International Conference 2024, held with the tagline, ‘Pioneering Sustainable Innovation’ will convene leading experts to explore the future of the Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) sectors in Saudi Arabia. Backed by prominent organizations such as KAFD Development & Management Company, ROSHN, Red Sea Global, Rua Al Madinah Holding, CIOB, and CIBSE, this conference will feature distinguished keynote speakers including Mohammed Asiri, Chairman of the Saudi Council of Engineers, and Khalid Abdullah Al Molhem, CEO of Saudi Electricity Company (SEC).

The agenda will cover a wide range of critical topics, from sustainable energy solutions and smart building technologies to digital transformation, driving discussions on best practices and groundbreaking innovations that will shape the future of the industry.

Co-located with the MEP International Conference, BEDIC 2024 focusses on ‘Advancing Building Envelope Design’ and marks the region’s first dedicated event on building envelope design and insulation. With the support of MOMRAH, the National Committee for the Saudi Building Code, and leading industry partners, the conference will address the increasing demand for sustainable and energy-efficient building solutions in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

The event will be inaugurated with a keynote address by HE Mohammed Al Mulhim, Deputy Minister for Licensing and Project Coordination, Ministry of Municipalities and Housing. The agenda will feature insights from key industry figures involved in giga projects such as New Murabba, Rua Al Madinah, NEOM, and King Abdullah Financial District, focusing on the latest trends and technologies driving the future of building design in the Kingdom.

Both events, MEPIC 2024 and BEDIC 2024 offer a strategic platform for professionals to engage, network, and collaborate on solutions that will shape the future of Saudi Arabia’s built environment. Early registration is highly encouraged to secure participation in these landmark conferences.





