Can't Hire More Girls: Baghlan Handicraft Factories' Owners

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

PUL-I-KHUMRI (Pajhwok): The interest of girls in working at handicrafts making factories has increased in northern Baghlan province compared to the past and the reason is the closure of their high and universities, owners of handicraft factories said on Wednesday.

Laila Kazimi, head of a handicrafts factory, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the number of girls seeking jobs in such factories had increased compared to the past.

“Many girls work in our factory and dozens of other girls visit the factory seeking job”, Kazimi said.

Kazimi said:“I have employed 150 girls in my factory, many others intend to work with us, but I cannot hire more and either I can afford renting another shop for that purpose.”

Mahtab, owner of a tailoring factory in her house, said she could not afford to employ more girls or set up another shop in the city.

Mahtab said currently 30 girls worked in her factory at her house while dozens of other girls visited her house seeking employment for themselves, an issue that Mahtab cannot solve.

She said:“I cannot rent a location in the only-women-market in Pul-i-Khumri city, so I installed 30 sewing machines for my employees in my house, if the government help me in renting a location in that market, I would love to respond positively and hire dozens of other girls as well.”

One of Mahtab's employees said that they turned to working in different fields because the universities remained shut for girls.

Roya, a second year university student, said it was her great hope to complete her studies, but as the universities had been closed for girls, she had no option than to work in a tailoring company.

She said:“I, as a second year university student, was banned from going to university, but if girls are once again allowed to study at universities, I would complete my education and fulfill my dream.”

Local Information and Culture department officials said that the women-run businesses had flourished in Pul-i-Khumri city after they were allowed to work in a special market for females.

Head of Tourism and Arts department Maulvi Ezat Mir Haqqani said:“Currently about 2,500 girls are employed in tailoring, traditional Afghan dress-making, carpet weaving and hotels in Baghlan, the current number of the employed girls shows a significant increase compared to previous years.”

Local government officials say they are trying to provide women industrialists and entrepreneurs with more working environment, Haqqani added.

aw/ma