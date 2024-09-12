Jordan announces Islamic Action Front makes significant gains in parliamentary elections

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Jordan’s Election Commission announced that the Islamic Action Front (IAF) made significant gains in the country’s parliamentary elections, securing 31 out of 138 total seats. Despite these gains, it was noted that three of the IAF’s winning candidates are not formal members of the party. The commission’s chairman, Musa Maaytah, reported in a press conference that 10 different party lists won seats in the general electoral district, with the IAF achieving the most notable success. The IAF won 17 of the 41 seats allocated specifically for parties, according to a Turkish news agency.



The Jordanian parliament, which consists of a total of 138 seats, saw a notable shift towards party representation this election cycle. Out of the total seats, 104 were claimed by party-affiliated candidates across both local and general constituencies. Specifically, 63 candidates won seats in local constituencies, while 41 were elected in the general electoral constituencies. The IAF, affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood movement, achieved a total of 31 seats, comprising 17 from the general electoral constituencies and 14 from local ones.



This election cycle saw a significant increase in party representation compared to the 2020 elections. In the previous election, only 12 party candidates won seats, including five from the IAF. The rise in party representation is largely attributed to the new electoral law, which introduced 41 seats allocated specifically for party lists in the general constituencies, thus providing a greater opportunity for political parties to secure representation.



Voter turnout for the elections was recorded at 32.25 percent, with approximately 1.64 million Jordanians casting their votes out of an eligible 5.08 million. A total of 1,623 candidates competed for the 138 seats in the House of Representatives, which were contested through 197 local and general lists. These elections were held following a call by King Abdullah II in April for a new parliament, with the Election Commission scheduling the vote for September 10, 2024. The Jordanian parliament is bicameral, consisting of an appointed Senate and an elected House of Representatives.

