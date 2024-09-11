US Offers Ukraine Over USD 700M. In Additional Assistance

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 11 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken announced, while visiting Kyiv on Wednesday, more than USD 700 million in new assistance to continue to support Ukraine and its people against Russia's war of aggression.

"This assistance will support Ukraine's infrastructure, and provide vital humanitarian assistance for Ukrainian internally displaced persons and refugees," the State Department's Office of the Spokesperson said in a press release.

It will also support demining operations that are preventing civilian casualties, restoring civilian infrastructure, and facilitating the safe delivery of humanitarian aid, according to the statement.

Blinken's announcement includes; USD 325 million in energy assistance to support Ukraine's energy infrastructure efforts in the midst of ongoing Russian attacks.

"Working with Congress, the Administration intends to provide USD 325 million in urgent energy sector assistance for Ukraine, in addition to the USD 500 million announced by Vice President Harris at the Ukraine Peace Summit and over USD one billion announced by our international partners since June 2024.

"This assistance will help repair and restore Ukraine's power generation facilities damaged by Russia's brutal attacks, deploy new, distributed power technologies, provide emergency backup power for critical services like water and heat, and strengthen the physical security of critical energy infrastructure.

"Nearly USD 290 million in new humanitarian assistance," the statement noted.

The US Department of State and US Agency for International Development will provide the people of Ukraine and refugees in the region with critical support, including safe drinking water, food, accessible shelter, legal assistance, healthcare, livelihoods, protection services, and education through the support of international and local partners.

Additional funding will allow humanitarian organizations to provide assistance such as generators, fuel, and thermal kits to help people stay warm through winter as Russia targets Ukraine's energy and electric grids.

The Administration intends to provide over USD 102 million to address landmines and unexploded ordnance left behind by Russia's forces, supporting Ukraine's economic recovery and civilian security in line with Ukraine's National Mine Action Strategy.

Projects will include training and equipment for Ukraine's deminers and support for NGO demining teams to return land to productive use, the statement added. (end)

