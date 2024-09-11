Sustainable Investments, A Growing Trend

(MENAFN- 3BL) Sofidel

According to the Global Sustainable Alliance (GSIA), in 2023 sustainable investments in major markets will reach a 44% share of all assets under management in the U.S., Canada, Japan, Australia, and Europe, totaling $44 billion invested in green assets . The European fund is the second largest in the world after the United States, with nearly €12 trillion of assets under management distributed in 30,000 funds, and according to data collected from MSCI – an international rating company – at the end of April 2023, the majority of this amount, i.e. €7 trillion, is invested in ESG funds or strategies.

The growth of sustainable finance is evident. According to the rating company Morningstar, since the SFDR (Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation) came into effect in 2021, the number of European sustainability-related investment funds have grown from 3,700 to 6,150, an increase of 66% . Morningstar points out, however, that after some checks, more than 1,200 funds were removed from the list of sustainable investments due to ambiguities in official communication.

