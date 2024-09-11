Little Rock Most Expensive Car Rental Destination In The US This Fall, Survey Reveals

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.
, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Rock, the capital of Arkansas, is the priciest destination in the U.S. for visitors wishing to rent a car this fall, a new survey has shown.
The survey by Cheapcarrental compared prices at 100 U.S. airports between the months of September and November 2024.
With an average daily rate of $95 for the cheapest car, rentals at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport emerged as the highest in the country. Named after Arkansas-born former President of the United, the airport is the state's largest commercial airport hub, with domestic flights to and from a large number of U.S. destinations every day.
According to the survey, car rental rates in Little Rock have risen by about 20% compared with fall last year. On average, across all of the 100 airports surveyed, rental car rates in the U.S. have jumped by just 0.5% compared with 2023.
The second most expensive destination, according to the survey's finding, is Charleston in South Carolina at $91 per day, while Madison in Wisconsin came third with a daily rate of $87 for the most affordable car. Just a fraction cheaper are rental cars at St. Pete–Clearwater and Reno-Tahoe International Airports.
Overall, the cheapest destination for renting a car this fall is Raleigh, the capital of North Carolina, where renters will have to spend a mere $41 for the least expensive rental car, on average.
Below are the 10 priciest destinations in the U.S. for renting a car this fall. Prices shown reflect the average daily rates for the cheapest available rental car for the period spanning September 1 - November 31, 2024. Only rental companies located directly at a destination's airport or at the airport's rental car center were considered for the survey.
1. Little Rock (LIT) $95
2. Charleston (CHS) $91
3. Madison (MAD) $87
4. Reno (RNO)$86
4. St. Petersburg (PIE) $86
6. Boise (BOI) $85
7. Palm Springs (PSP) $83
8. Colorado Springs (COS) $82
8. San Francisco (SFO) $82
10. Los Angeles (LAX) $80
