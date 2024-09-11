Opentext IT Management Platform Achieves Fedramp® Authorization

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New FedRAMP authorized solution provides organizations a simpler way to deliver IT services

WATERLOO, ON, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX , TSX: OTEX) today announced it has received authorization for the OpenText IT Management (ITMX) from the Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®), advancing OpenText's commitment to providing comprehensive and modern, government-compliant and secure cloud solutions. With ITMX, government agencies can reduce Tier 1 support costs with a full-featured IT service management (ITSM) platform that is less complex and costly to deploy and manage than competitors, while accelerating application delivery through AI and automation.

Public sector organizations face a number of significant challenges when delivering IT services including a reliance on aging legacy systems, high service demands and expectations, as well as resource and budget constraints. According to a survey by Forrester Research, 78% of public sector organizations consider ITSM solutions crucial for delivering on their digital transformation goals. Implementing advanced ITSM solutions helps streamline operations, reduce downtime, and enhance the overall effectiveness of IT systems by providing structured frameworks for managing incidents, problems, and changes. This all results in improved service quality and response times, which are crucial for meeting the high expectations of public service users. Additionally, effective IT service management helps in optimizing resource use and minimizing costs, making it a valuable investment for maintaining transparency and accountability in government operations.

OpenText ITMX includes Service Management Automation X (SMAX), Asset Management X (AMX), Universal Discovery and CMDB (UCMDB), and Project and Portfolio Management (PPM). United States federal agencies can feel confident using the OpenText solution to deliver modern user services, increase IT productivity and reduce risks and costs.



"The availability of FedRAMP authorized IT service management cloud solutions from OpenText validates our commitment to helping U.S. government agencies digitally transform how they work to deliver an intelligent total citizen experience," said Muhi Majzoub, EVP and Chief Product Officer at OpenText. "As an important step in the government's modernization journey, the solution extends the modern, cloud-optimized benefits of IT service management to federal agencies while adhering to ever-tightening and constantly changing security requirements."



OpenText partner Carahsoft is a top government IT solutions provider, supporting public sector organizations across federal, state and local government agencies and the education and healthcare markets. Carahsoft is a distributor of ITMX and other OpenText products and services.

"The biggest challenge for government agencies to achieve their digital potential is security concerns," said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. "With the FedRAMP fully authorized stamp, U.S. federal agencies can take advantage of the superior user experiences, advanced AI-based capabilities and industry-best cloud discovery offered by OpenText ITMX."

OpenText ITMX key capabilities include:



Single intuitive self-service portal for IT Service Management, AI-driven support, and a mobile app for empowering users and reducing service desk costs.

Codeless configurations, ITIL-certified processes, plus technology-agnostic workflow and process automation to boost IT productivity while reducing complexity.

Powerful discovery of traditional IT assets and cloud services, change-risk analysis and IT asset and software license management to reduce risks and control costs. Investment and strategy alignment through a top-down and bottom-up analytics approach to application portfolio and project management.

In addition to ITMX, two other OpenText products , Fortify on Demand and OpenText Cloud for Government, have achieved FedRAMP authorization and are also available in the FedRAMP Marketplace.



Fortify on Demand delivers comprehensive static, dynamic and open source application security testing across the modern software development lifecycle. Fortify allows agencies to perform automated software composition analysis to identify open-source components and other third-party software in an application, generate Software Bill of Materials and take control over the security of their software supply chain. OpenText Cloud for Government combines content capture, storage and document organization with archiving, records management and imaging on a FedRAMP-compliant platform. The OpenText Cloud for Government offering includes OpenText Content Management Platform and OpenText Process Automation, two core business applications within the OpenText Content Services information management portfolio.

