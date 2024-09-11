European shares see losses on Tuesday’s session end

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, European stock exchanges experienced losses across the board. The STOXX Europe 600 index, which encompasses about 90 percent of the market capitalization across 17 European countries, declined by 2.75 points, or 0.54 percent, closing at 507.95. This reflects the overall market sentiment and provides a broad view of the performance of European equities.



In the UK, the FTSE 100 index fell by 64 points, or 0.78 percent, ending the trading session just below the 8,206 mark. The decline mirrored the downward trend seen across other major European markets. Similarly, Germany’s DAX index dropped by 177 points, or 0.96 percent, closing at 18,265, reflecting a significant contraction in the German equity market.



France’s CAC 40 index saw a more modest decline, shedding 17 points or 0.24 percent, to finish the day at 7,407. Despite the smaller percentage drop, it contributed to the overall negative sentiment in European markets. Italy’s FTSE MIB was notably weaker, experiencing a loss of 377 points, or 1.12 percent, which brought it to 33,213, marking it as the worst performer of the day.



Spain’s IBEX 35 index also saw a decline, falling by 69 points, or 0.61 percent, to end the trading day at 11,203. The widespread losses across European stock exchanges indicate a broad-based retreat in investor confidence and market performance.

