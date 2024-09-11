Kamala Harris Slams Trump For Direct Taliban Negotiations

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) In her first debate with Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, the candidate in the U.S. presidential election, accused of bypassing Afghanistan's and negotiating directly with the during his presidency.

Harris claimed that Trump invited the leaders of the Taliban to Camp David, suggesting that this move showed a lack of respect for the American presidency.

Harris also supported President Biden's decision to withdraw from Afghanistan.

In response, Trump argued that the Biden administration's poor handling of Afghanistan led to Putin's invasion of Ukraine. He mentioned his call with Abdul Ghani Baradar, noting that the Taliban forces did not attack American troops for 18 months after their conversation.

Trump also criticized the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, stating that no generals were fired over the mishandling. He claimed that the war in Ukraine would not have occurred under his presidency.

In previous debates with Joe Biden, Trump had similarly criticized the chaotic nature of America's withdrawal from Afghanistan.

As the presidential election approaches, the debate over Afghanistan's handling remains a key issue. The candidates' contrasting views on foreign policy and national security are likely to significantly shape voter opinions.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram