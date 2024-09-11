Kamala Harris Slams Trump For Direct Taliban Negotiations
Date
9/11/2024 3:26:22 AM
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) In her first debate with Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate in the U.S. presidential election, accused trump of bypassing Afghanistan's government and negotiating directly with the Taliban during his presidency.
Harris claimed that Trump invited the leaders of the Taliban to Camp David, suggesting that this move showed a lack of respect for the American presidency.
Harris also supported President Biden's decision to withdraw from Afghanistan.
In response, Trump argued that the Biden administration's poor handling of Afghanistan led to Putin's invasion of Ukraine. He mentioned his call with Abdul Ghani Baradar, noting that the Taliban forces did not attack American troops for 18 months after their conversation.
Trump also criticized the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, stating that no generals were fired over the mishandling. He claimed that the war in Ukraine would not have occurred under his presidency.
In previous debates with Joe Biden, Trump had similarly criticized the chaotic nature of America's withdrawal from Afghanistan.
As the presidential election approaches, the debate over Afghanistan's handling remains a key issue. The candidates' contrasting views on foreign policy and national security are likely to significantly shape voter opinions.
ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram
MENAFN11092024000228011069ID1108660680
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.