Al-Mashat Reviews Investment Plan Projects In New Valley

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation, Rania Al-Mashat, met with General Mohamed Al-Zamlout, Governor of the New Valley, to review the implementation of the 2024/2025 plan projects in the governorate.

The meeting focused on the progress of two key projects: the integrated services complex and the population attraction project for the residential city in the Abu Tartour area.

Al-Mashat emphasised the ministry's commitment to supporting the governorate in overcoming any challenges they face during the implementation of these projects, while adhering to the directives of the political leadership regarding the governance of investment expenditures.

The meeting discussed decisions related to the integrated government services complex, which is scheduled to open soon, and the population attraction project in Abu Tartour. Al-Mashat highlighted the Prime Minister's directive to carefully consider the most appropriate use of the residential units in the city, maximising their benefit in a way that aligns with the environment and improves the community's demographics.

Al-Mashat stressed the importance of coordinating the implementation of the directives related to the population attraction project, which aims to redistribute population density, alleviate pressure on the Nile Valley and Delta governorates, and create model villages to address past challenges and utilise current resources.

Regarding the integrated government services complex, Al-Mashat noted the ministry's commitment to cooperating and coordinating with the governorate to implement the political leadership's mandates and directives. She stressed the importance of providing necessary support to develop and upgrade the electricity system within the complex, in line with the directives on the governance of investment spending.