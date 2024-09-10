Zatuchni & Associates Offers Legal Expertise On Wage & Hour Disputes And Unpaid Overtime Claims

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Renowned New Jersey employment law firm provides personalized and aggressive representation to employees facing wage and hour violations.

LAMBERTVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Zatuchni & Associates , a leading employment law firm in New Jersey, is committed to protecting the rights of employees who have been of wage and hour disputes and unpaid overtime claims. Led by Founder and Managing Attorney David Zatuchni , the firm is dedicated to protecting the rights of employees facing unfair in the workplace.

Under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) and New Jersey state laws, employees are entitled to fair compensation for all hours worked. However, many workers remain unaware of their rights, leading to frequent issues such as overtime abuse and incorrect classification of employment status. Zatuchni & Associates is committed to ensuring that employees receive the compensation they are legally owed and are not exploited by unethical practices.

“The rights of workers to fair pay are fundamental, and it's crucial for employees to understand these protections,” said David Zatuchni.“Our firm is dedicated to providing aggressive and knowledgeable legal representation to address and resolve wage and hour disputes effectively.”

Key Issues Addressed by Zatuchni & Associates Include:

.Overtime abuse, where employees are not compensated at the required rate for hours worked beyond 40 in a workweek.

.Misclassification of employees as independent contractors to avoid paying overtime, payroll taxes, and benefits.

.Denial of pay for short breaks, where employees should be compensated if allowed to take breaks of up to 20 minutes.

.Incorrect classification of employees as exempt to avoid paying overtime.

Zatuchni & Associates handles a range of wage and hour disputes, including cases where employees have been wrongly classified to deny them overtime pay or forced to work without proper compensation. The firm is also adept at handling class actions for groups of employees facing similar issues.

Client testimonials highlight the firm's commitment to personalized attention and aggressive legal representation. Elaine D, a satisfied client, shared, "David Zatuchni is one of the most effective attorney's I have ever met. He is awesome! Took my case from start to finish never skipping a beat. He always kept me up to date on all transactions. He is extremely patient, upfront and an attentive listener. I enjoyed working with David because of his years of legal knowledge and experience, ability to ask all the right questions, and of course his humor and down to earth personality. Additionally, he was available at all times to answer my questions even when on vacation. His attentiveness, expertise and patience is why I would recommend him as a great lawyer fighting for your rights. I was extremely happy with the end results of my case!"

Zatuchni & Associates has a proven track record of successfully advocating for clients' rights. The firm has been recognized with numerous awards, including being named Superlawyers from 2012-2014 and 2018-2020. Mr. Zatuchni has represented countless clients in both state and federal courts in New Jersey, securing significant jury verdicts, including a $3.2 million whistleblower claim, one of the state's largest.

If you believe your employer has violated wage and hour laws, contact Zatuchni & Associates at +1 609-243-0300 to schedule a consultation with the law firm's experienced employment law attorneys.

About Zatuchni & Associates

Zatuchni & Associates in New Jersey (about-us/ ) specializes in the interests of employees from Trenton to Newark and all those in between who have been injured by discrimination, harassment, and illegal employment practices and representing workers in prevailing wage claims against environmental services companies.

Lambertville Office:

287 South Main Street

Lambertville, NJ 08530

United States

609-243-0300

Hackensack Office:

2 University Plaza, Suite 100

Hackensack, NJ 07601

.Zatuchni & Associates has offices in Lambertville and Hackensack, New Jersey.

.The firm was founded in 2001 by David Zatuchni, a graduate of Northwestern University School of Law.

.Mr. Zatuchni is a member of the New Jersey Bar Association, National Employment Lawyers Association – New Jersey Chapter, and Hunterdon County Chamber of Commerce.

.The firm has a successful track record of representing employees in New Jersey in cases involving racial, sexual, age discrimination, harassment, retaliation, and wrongful termination.

David Zatuchni

Zatuchni & Associates

+1 609-243-0300

email us here

