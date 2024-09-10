Kuwait FM Heads Delegation To Arab League Meeting

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwait of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya headed the country's delegation in the 162nd regular session of the Arab League at the ministerial level in Cairo Tuesday.

In a statement, the of Foreign Affairs said the meeting mainly enhancing the joint Arab action in various political, economic and social fields, in addition to current developments in the region, chiefly to the situation in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

The meeting also tackled developing various areas of cooperation between the Arab bloc with other countries and international organizations. (end)

