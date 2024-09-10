Breaking Up Google: U.S. Moves Against The Tech’S Ad Monopoly

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has launched its second major antitrust trial against Google. This time, they target the tech giant's dominance in the advertising market.



The trial echoes the landmark antitrust action against AT&T in the 1970s and 1980s. That case resulted in the breakup of the Bell System in 1984.



AT&T's breakup ended the largest monopoly in American history. It reshaped the entire telecoms landscape.



In addition, the action had far-reaching effects on American society and the economy. It showed the government's willingness to challenge even the most entrenched corporate giants.



This move set a precedent for future antitrust actions in rapidly evolving technological sectors. The current trial against Google began on September 9, 2024, in a federal court in Virginia.







It follows Google's recent loss in a landmark antitrust case regarding its search engine monopoly. Like AT&T before it, Google's size and influence have drawn comparisons to historical monopolies.

Key Points of the Case:

1. The DOJ and 17 states allege that Google has monopolized the digital advertising technology market.



2. Prosecutors argue Google controls up to 90% of the global market for ad servers and networks.



3. The government claims Google can take up to 37 cents of every dollar spent on digital advertising.



4. This case focuses on Google's display advertising business, including ads on websites and apps.

Background and Context:

This trial is part of a broader effort to rein in the power of Big Tech companies. In recent years, the DOJ and FTC have filed antitrust lawsuits against Meta, Amazon, and Apple.



However, Google is the first to face multiple trials. The AT&T breakup produced many immediate benefits for consumers. It created a thriving market for selling phones, lowered prices, and increased quality.



Similarly, a potential Google breakup could significantly change the digital advertising landscape and tech ecosystem.



Google's advertising business generated $224.47 billion in revenue in 2023. This accounted for nearly 80% of its parent company Alphabet's total revenue. The display advertising segment at the center of this case contributed about $32.53 billion.

The Trial:

DOJ attorney Julia Tarver Wood opened the government's case with a strong statement. She said, "No one wins except Google."



Wood argued that Google's control over the ad tech stack created an unfair advantage. She claimed this harmed competition in the market.



In response, Google's lawyer Karen Dunn countered that the company does not have a monopoly. Instead, Dunn asserted that Google offers superior products in a highly competitive market.



Additionally, she accused the government of misunderstanding the business. Dunn argued that forcing Google to divest its ad tech tools would mainly benefit large tech competitors.

Potential Consequences:

If the DOJ wins, they could seek to break up Google's advertising technology business.



However, this might force the company to divest its Google Ad Manager suite. Such a move would significantly impact Google 's revenue and market position.



Additionally, a ruling against Google could lead to private lawsuits from advertisers seeking damages. Analysts at Bernstein estimate that potential liabilities could reach up to $100 billion.

Broader Implications:

This case highlights the ongoing debate over Big Tech's power and antitrust law's role. Industry observers, policymakers, and other tech companies will closely watch the trial.



Its outcome could shape the future of online advertising and digital markets. The trial is expected to last several weeks. U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema will preside over the case.



In addition, her ruling will mark a significant milestone in efforts to regulate Big Tech. It aims to ensure fair competition in the digital economy.



However, as the AT&T case showed, breaking up a company is just the first step. The real challenge lies in creating a competitive digital world through careful regulation and policy-making.



MENAFN10092024007421016031ID1108657025