Kuwait FM Meets With Comoros, Tunisian Counterparts
Date
9/10/2024 5:17:06 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
CAIRO, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met on Tuesday with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in charge of the Arab World, Diaspora, Francophonie and African Integration in the Comoros Mohamed Mbae.
Al-Yahya later met with Tunisian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration, and Tunisians Abroad Mohamed Ali Al-Nafti.
Both meeting took place on the sidelines of the 162nd regular session of the Arab League in Cairo.
During the meetings, both sides discussed bilateral ties, boosting cooperation and latest international and regional developments. (end) bb
