New Report Unveils 2025 Family Office Investment Trends: Focus On Technology, ESG, And Diversification

BEV Capital's Latest Research Highlights Key Global Strategies in an Evolving Investment Landscape

MILANO, ITALY, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A new report,“Insights into Family Office Investment Strategies for 2025,” reveals the critical trends shaping family office investment strategies for the coming year. The report highlights a shift towards investments, increased focus on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors, and a growing preference for diversified portfolios amid rising uncertainties.Compiled from interviews and surveys with approximately 200 family offices worldwide, the report offers a comprehensive overview of how family offices are adapting to global economic trends, geopolitical challenges, and technological disruptions.Key Findings from the Report:- Alternatives Continue to Dominate Portfolios: Family offices are allocating 44% of their assets to alternative investments, including private equity (18%), real estate (16%), and hedge funds (10%). Additionally, 57% of respondents plan to increase their real estate holdings in 2025.- Shift to Fixed Income: Due to rising yields, 39% of family offices are moving towards fixed-income investments, marking a notable shift as they seek lower-risk opportunities amid market volatility.- Technology Investments Rising: Around 35% of family offices globally are incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) tools to enhance portfolio management. In the Asia-Pacific region, 72% of family offices have faced cybersecurity breaches, prompting a significant 50% increase in spending on cybersecurity infrastructure.- Asia-Pacific: 60% of family offices are prioritizing investments in technology startups and cybersecurity.- EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa): 68% of family offices are now incorporating ESG criteria into their investment decisions, driven by regulatory requirements and increasing societal expectations.- North America: 48% of family offices in North America are directing more capital into venture capital, particularly in healthcare, technology, and sustainability sectors.- Impact Investing on the Rise: With a focus on generating positive social and environmental outcomes, 40% of family offices plan to boost their impact investing portfolios in 2025, targeting sectors such as renewable energy and affordable housing.“Our findings show that family offices are rapidly adapting to technological innovation and sustainability imperatives,” said Benjamin Radomski, CEO of BEV Capital.“This shift is not only shaping their current investment choices but also positioning them to navigate the complexities of a changing global economy.”Dominique De Bernardi, Partner Israel & Cyprus, commented:“Family offices are proactively mitigating risks while embracing opportunities in digital transformation and impact investing. In regions like Israel and Cyprus, we are witnessing increased interest in these areas as key drivers for long-term growth.”About the Report's Methodology:The report is based on BEV Capital's proprietary research, including surveys and interviews with approximately 200 family offices globally. This approach offers unique insights into how family offices are responding to the shifting investment landscape and planning for 2025 and beyond.For Full Access to the Report:To download the“Insights into Family Office Investment Strategies for 2025” report here: or for more information, visit or contact BEV Capital at ...al.About BEV Capital:BEV Capital is a global boutique advisory firm specializing in corporate finance, mergers & acquisitions (M&A), and fundraising. With a focus on innovative and sustainable growth strategies, BEV Capital advises family offices and high-net-worth individuals on optimizing their financial portfolios for long-term success.

