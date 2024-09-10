QIIB Announces 10 Winners Of 'Joud' Savings Account Prizes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar International Islamic (QIIB) has announced 10 lucky winners of the monthly prizes for the 'Joud' savings account.

This account provides customers with the opportunity to win various prizes throughout the year, including monthly, quarterly, and annual prizes, as well as a grand prize worth QR1m.

The winners of the QR10,000 prizes for the August 2024 draw are: Abdulaziz Yehya Alshamari, Fatima Abdulla Alkubaisi, Salma Saleh Almarri, Nasser Abdrahman Neama, Abeer Abdulelah Alkhuzaei, Kareim Mohamed Khalaf Alla, Badriya Hassan Al Banna, Mohammed Khalifa Al Dosari, Saleh Mubarak Bensumaidea.

Commenting on the first draw of the annual series for the 'Joud' savings account prizes, QIIB Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Jamal Abdallah al Jamal (pictured) said,“We congratulate the winners of the first draw for the 'Joud' savings account prizes and wish everyone success. Many more prizes are waiting for them during the monthly and quarterly draws, as well as the annual draw for the grand prize.

"In the short period since the launch of 'Joud', we have noted an interest and demand for the product in line with our expectations. We designed this product to enhance customers' chances of winning substantial cash prizes. Additionally, the 'Joud' account serves as an investment opportunity for customers to diverse their savings channels and use them appropriately.”

He added,“We invite all our customers to take advantage of the 'Joud' savings account product. We have streamlined the account-opening process with simple steps through mobile banking. We look forward to seeing them among the winners in the upcoming draws”.

QIIB has recently launched 'Joud', a competitive savings account that offers many benefits to customers. Foremost among these is the opportunity to win substantial cash prizes.

