(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Australia's Prime Anthony Albanese has unveiled a plan to ban children from using social media. The proposal aims to set a minimum age for access to these platforms.

Albanese announced that legislation will be introduced in 2024 to enforce this age restriction. He emphasized that social is causing social harm and detracting from real-life experiences.

The prime minister preferred to set the minimum age at 16. According to Xinhua, the plans to consult with states and territories during the legislative process.

A recent poll by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation showed that 61% of Australians support restricting social media access for those under 17.

Additionally, Peter Malinauskas, Premier of South Australia, has commissioned a review by former federal judge Robert French to explore banning children under 14 from social media.

This move reflects growing concerns about social media's impact on children's well-being and development. The new regulations are part of a broader effort to address digital safety and mental health issues among youth.

These measures could set a precedent for how other countries address similar concerns if implemented. The debate over the appropriate age for social media access continues to evolve globally.

