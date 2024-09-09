Arab Parliament Delegation To Monitor Parliamentary Elections
Date
9/9/2024 11:45:20 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
AMMAN - A delegation from the Arab Parliament, led by Social Affairs Committee Chair Ahlam Al Lafi, will monitor the upcoming parliamentary elections in Jordan, scheduled for Tuesday, according to Arab Parliament Speaker Adel Abdulrahman Al Asoomi.
The delegation's participation follows an invitation from Musa Maaytah, chairman of the Independent Election Commission, and will be monitoring the election process across several electoral districts, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Al Asoomi highlighted the Arab Parliament's commitment to supporting Democratic processes in Arab countries, noting that monitoring such events is key to fostering development and progress.
He added that the Arab Parliament would release a comprehensive report detailing their observations once the mission is completed.
MENAFN09092024000028011005ID1108655062
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.