Arab Parliament Delegation To Monitor Parliamentary Elections

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - A delegation from the Arab Parliament, led by Social Affairs Committee Chair Ahlam Al Lafi, will monitor the upcoming parliamentary in Jordan, scheduled for Tuesday, according to Arab Parliament Speaker Adel Abdulrahman Al Asoomi.

The delegation's participation follows an invitation from Musa Maaytah, chairman of the Independent Election Commission, and will be monitoring the election process across several electoral districts, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



Al Asoomi highlighted the Arab Parliament's commitment to supporting processes in Arab countries, noting that monitoring such events is key to fostering development and progress.



He added that the Arab Parliament would release a comprehensive report detailing their observations once the mission is completed.