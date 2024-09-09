Launch Of BVI Moves: A Health Promotion Initiative

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) TORTOLA, BVI – Caribbean Wellness Day will be celebrated on Saturday, September 14 under the theme“Power Through Collective Action” with the launch of BVI Moves!

“The objective is to empower persons to make informed decisions about their health, raise awareness about the importance of collaborating to improve health, strengthen community action for health, and promote supportive environments and settings to enable persons to make healthier choices,” the of and social development, announced in a press statement.

“BVI Moves is a health promotion initiative to improve the health and well-being of the people of the Virgin Islands community. The initiative was born out of the remarkable success of Caribbean Moves in other countries and our experience from the successful BVI Run/Walk Program in 2015.

“The BVI Run/Walk program consisted of the BVI 10,000 Steps Challenge and several community walking groups throughout the Territory. A number of these walking groups are still very active to this day.”

BVI Moves is designed to address the single greatest health challenge we face today, the burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs). NCDs continue to severely impact the health, economy and development of our community and its inhabitants. The NCD problem is insidious and complex due to its multitude of causes linked to personal choice, lifestyle, genetics, and the physical, social, and economic environment. These diseases, include diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, cancers and their complications and are a major cause of premature death, hospitalization, healthcare costs, and reduction in quality of life in the Virgin Islands.

The launch of BVI Moves is a milestone which represents our commitment to reversing this trend by highlighting the need to stay active. Lack of physical activity is one of the single most important risk factors for Non-Communicable Diseases and along with healthy eating can and will make a significant impact in reducing this burden.

The BVI Moves program will provide specific opportunities for person to become more physically active and through establishing community partnerships to multiply that impact into grassroots communities. The program will also forge partnerships within both public and private sectors to provide opportunities for physical activity, assist with behaviour change, and advocate for additional support for physical activity within the wider Virgin Islands across the board.

The BVI Moves programme aims to help the Territory collectively forge towards a healthier Virgin Islands by doing the following:



Promoting Physical Activity: Regular movement is key to maintaining a healthy body and mind. The ministry of health will be organizing monthly community events, and educational campaigns to encourage everyone to get moving.

Encouraging Healthy Eating: Nutrition is the foundation of good health. We will be providing resources and guidance to help our citizens make healthier food choices. Raising Awareness: Through various mediums, we will spread the message about of NCDs and the steps we all can take to reduce these risks.

The BVI Moves programme will be implemented using a three-pronged approach by establishing partnerships with communities, schools and workplaces. The use of this approach is to promote sustainability and to ensure an ALL of Society buy-in to reducing NCDS and promoting healthier lifestyles.

“Our mission is clear,” said the minister for health and social development statement attributed to minister Vincent Wheatley;“but we cannot achieve it alone.”

“ We need the support of every individual, family, and community member across the BVI. Together, we can create an environment that fosters healthy habits and ensures a brighter, healthier future for all,” minister Wheatley, noted.“Join us in making BVI Moves a success. We will be launching our BVI Moves programme with a Walk Run scheduled for Saturday, September 14 at 06:00 a.m. to commemorate Caribbean Wellness Day.”

The walk will begin at the Ralph T. O'Neal Administration Complex and carry along Admin Drive onto Dual Carriage Way following the path down to ZBVI in Baugher's Bay and back.

“Bring a family member, friend, assemble a group or come alone, but we want to see you out there walking for your health and vitality. We want to especially invite our private sector partners to join us and our community walking warriors to set an example as we revitalize movement in our community! BVI Let's Move Together, towards a healthier Virgin Islands,” minister Wheatley pronounced.

