Azerbaijan's Renewable Energy Potential Highlighted By Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Azerbaijan is one of the countries with high potential for
renewable energy sources.
This was stated by Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov at the
conference on "The Role of Small and Medium Business in the Green
Economy," held in Baku with the support of the Ministries of
Economy, Ecology and Natural Resources, and the organization of the
Small and Medium Business Development Agency.
"In order to harness this potential, important projects are
being implemented within the framework of public-private
partnerships with leading energy companies. All of this is aimed at
increasing the share of renewable energy investment in the
country's total energy balance to 30% by 2030," he said.
"I should especially mention Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur,
which have been declared 'green energy' zones. These areas have
significant potential for green energy sources. The solar energy
potential in the Fuzuli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan regions, as well as
the wind and hydropower potential in the Lachin and Kalbajar
regions, are highly valued. The government provides incentive
mechanisms, concessions, and stimulating measures to encourage the
development of businesses in Garabagh. By enhancing information and
knowledge, developing relevant skills, and improving access to
climate financing and technology, as well as addressing the
shortage of qualified personnel and strengthening international
cooperation and experience exchange, we will further enhance the
role of SMEs in the green economy. In this regard, Azerbaijani SMEs
will contribute to the government's economic policy by increasing
the application of green technologies and improving their
competitiveness and profits," the minister added.
"In general, since the green economy is a comprehensive issue,
the joint efforts of all relevant government agencies, businesses,
associations, academic circles, and the public are crucial. The
purpose of the conference is to bring together a large number of
interested parties to exchange ideas and unite our efforts," M.
Jabbarov emphasized.
