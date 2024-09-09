Heliene And OMCO Solar Launch New Module And Racking Solution To Gain American Manufacturing Benefits

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The bundled solution will feature U.S. made products from both companies and is designed to support solar developers pursuing the lucrative domestic content tax credit under the Inflation Reduction Act

MOUNTAIN IRON, Minn. and PHOENIX and ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heliene , a customer-first provider of North American-made solar PV modules, and OMCO Solar , a leading factory-direct of solar trackers and fixed-tilt solutions, have partnered to offer a bundled, domestically-manufactured module and racking solution for the U.S. solar market.



The offering, unveiled today at RE+ 2024 in Anaheim, Calif. will support solar developers looking to incorporate a higher volume of domestic content into their projects. This qualifies them for the lucrative 10% Domestic Content Adder (DCA) under the investment tax credit introduced by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) of 2022.

The solution bundles Heliene's solar modules with OMCO Solar's racking and trackers in a pre-engineered kit, guaranteeing developers high-quality, domestically-made products and short lead times. Heliene and OMCO Solar primarily use locally-built products and components, an approach that derisks U.S. solar supply chains, supports national energy security and bolsters job creation across the clean energy manufacturing sector.

“OMCO Solar's U.S.-made fixed-tilt racking and trackers are the best possible partner structure to Heliene's high-quality American-made solar PV modules. It's only natural that we turn our shared commitment to domestic sourcing and manufacturing into a partnership that delivers outstanding value to our customers,” said Martin Pochtaruk, CEO of Heliene, Inc.“As we debut this partnership at RE+ this year, we look forward to showcasing not only this innovative domestic content boosting solution but also the many ways our shared investment into the U.S. solar market and workforce will benefit the industry in years to come.”

The partnership will also benefit from the two companies' certified reporting of domestic content, which accounts for both adjusted percentage rules and elective safe harbor rules, based on the most current applicable legislation and U.S. Treasury Department guidance.

“Heliene's exciting growth with U.S. manufacturing over the past few years and its commitment to making the highest quality products align perfectly with our vision and capabilities. This combination is a big win for our customers and adds tremendous value for them to maximize IRA incentives in this American solar manufacturing era,” said Gary Schuster, CEO of OMCO Solar.“Both of our teams recognized that we already have many shared customers and projects, especially in the DG market, and our decision to deliver this offering and maximize IRA incentives was an easy one.”

“This partnership leverage's OMCO Solar's unique position as the only U.S. tracker supplier that makes all of our structural components (including Torque Tubes) in one of our six owned US manufacturing facilities,” added Eric Goodwin, Vice President of Business Development for OMCO Solar.“Factory direct products benefit our customers with shorter lead times and a simple supply chain vs outsourcing to contract manufacturers.”

Following last month's two-year anniversary of the IRA, demand for domestic solar products and manufacturing remains high. This year alone, Heliene has signed partnerships to source U.S.-made cells and wafers and announced plans to pursue a jointly-owned U.S.-based cell facility. Through their strategic partnership, Heliene and OMCO are poised to take advantage of their shared momentum and capture a previously untapped segment of the growing U.S. solar market.

Both companies are on-site at RE+ this week and the new module and racking solution will be showcased in the OMCO Solar Booth C42001.

About Heliene

Heliene is one of North America's fastest-growing domestic module manufacturers serving the utility-scale, commercial, and residential markets. With an in-house logistics team and remarkably responsive support staff, Heliene delivers competitively priced, high performance solar modules precisely when and where customers need them to accelerate North America's clean energy transition. Founded in 2010, Heliene consistently ranks as a highly bankable module manufacturer and has production facilities located in Canada, and the USA. For more information, visit .

About OMCO Solar

OMCO Solar is America's premier factory-direct manufacturer of solar trackers and fixed-tilt solutions for distributed generation and utility-scale projects. The company's expertise in fixed-tilt and single-axis tracker systems stems from decades of steel manufacturing, beginning in 1955 when OMCO Holdings, its parent company, was founded. To date, OMCO Solar has delivered over 10.5 GW of factory-direct, high-quality solar mounting structures worldwide. With a manufacturing footprint spanning coast-to-coast, the company delivers their American-made solar structures built from 100% US steel to developers nationwide. For more information, please visit OMCO Solar at

