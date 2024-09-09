Russians Hit Korabelnyi District In Kherson: Aftermath Shown
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the morning, September 9, the enemy hit the residential area in Kherson's Korabelnyi district.
This was announced on facebook by Chief of the Kherson City Military Administration, Roman Mrochko, who released the relevant video, Ukrinform reports.
"Today, at 6:00, the residents of Korabelnyi district were not woken up by an alarm clock. The enemy hit the residential area from the temporarily occupied left bank," the message reads.
Mrochko emphasized that it was a miracle that none of the locals were injured. Windows, doors, and roofs of the houses were damaged.
The City Chief reported that the social workers of the Kherson City Military Administration have already talked with the victims and know what assistance they need.
Read also: Russian bomb strike hits private houses
in Kharkiv
The City Military Administration informs that yesterday, the enemy kept on shelling Kherson City territorial community. Damages were reported in Kherson, Komyshany, Pryozerne. Also, eight people were injured.
As reported by Ukrinform earlier, 11 civilians were wounded in Kherson region by Russian strikes.
