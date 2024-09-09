Finance, Investment, And Trade Day To Be Held During COP29
Akbar Novruz
On November 19, "Finance, Investment, and Trade Day" will take
place as part of the 29th session of the conference of the Parties
to the UN Framework convention on Climate Change (COP29),
Azernews reports.
Yusif Abdullayev, Executive Director of the Export and
Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), shared this information at
the "Role of Small and Medium Business in the Green Economy"
conference.
He highlighted that the Baku initiative on climate finance,
investment, and trade dialogue-one of the 14 initiatives on the
COP29 action agenda-aims to integrate finance, investment, and
trade in the fight against climate change and the pursuit of
sustainable development goals.
Additionally, an event called the Business, Investment, and
Philanthropy Platform is planned to be organized by AZPROMO during
the Finance, Investment, and Trade Day.
On that day, AZPROMO and the World Economic Forum will jointly
host two discussion sessions focusing on connecting foreign
investors who support climate goals with relevant local companies
and aligning climate commitments with investable projects. These
discussions will be held under the "Trade and Investment House"
pavilions, which will be present in both the blue and green zones.
The sessions will cover various topics, including finance and
trade, sustainable industrial production, and decarbonisation.
