Rahul Gandhi Repaying China’S Debt: BJP's Sirsa Condemns Lop

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) BJP National Secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday condemned Rahul Gandhi on his X handle over pro-Beijing remarks and said the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha loves China so much that whenever he goes to any other country, he starts repaying the debt of crores donated by it to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation.

Senior leader Rahul Gandhi while speaking to students at the University of Texas in Dallas, on Sunday said, "India needs to reclaim its role in global production to combat rising unemployment. The West has an employment problem. India has an employment problem. But many countries in the world don't have an employment problem.

"China certainly doesn't have an employment problem. If you look today, China is dominating global production. India has given up on the idea of production and handed it to countries like China, Vietnam, and Bangladesh.”

The senior Congress leader also underlined the need to encourage more manufacturing in India.

Hours after the LoP's comments, Sirsa criticised Rahul Gandhi on social media and said, "He always praises China's economy, production, political set-up. He speaks badly about India whenever he visits any other country. China's debt has increased so much that he has to speak in their favour day and night."

The BJP leader did not stop here, he accused the LoP of praising China and defaming India in foreign countries.

Rahul Gandhi is in the US from September 8-10 for the first time after becoming the LoP.

The Congress leader will hold“meaningful discussions and insightful conversations" to further strengthen the bond between India and America during his visit to the US.

The Congress leader has numerous interactions in Washington DC and Dallas on his agenda.

Rahul Gandhi's three-day trip comes ahead of the US presidential elections in November and Assembly polls in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir.