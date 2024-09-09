Kuwait: Amiri Decree Issued Accepting Resignation Of Deputy Prime Minister, Oil Minister
QNA
Kuwait: Amiri decree issued in Kuwait Accepting the resignation of Kuwait's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil Dr. Emad Al-Ateeqi.
Another Amiri decree was issued appointing Nora Al-Fassam as Finance Minister and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment, in addition to her work as Acting Oil Minister.
