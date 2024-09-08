US Manhunt After Kentucky Highway Shooting Injures Seven

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) American officials have reported that at least seven people were in a shooting on a highway in the state of Kentucky.

Randall Weddle, the mayor of London, Kentucky, stated that the incident occurred on Saturday, September 7, in a wooded area approximately nine miles from the city, near an overpass.

Weddle confirmed the injury of seven individuals in the shooting and added that efforts to apprehend the suspect are ongoing. He described the suspect as“dangerous” and urged residents to keep their doors locked until the suspect is captured.

State officials have identified the suspect as 32-year-old Joseph Koch.

Earlier, American media reported that a shooting in the city of Winder, Georgia, had resulted in at least four deaths and nine injuries.

This incident highlights a troubling trend of increasing gun violence in the U.S., with public places such as schools, shopping centers, churches, and street festivals frequently targeted.

According to the Gun Violence Archive (GVA), more than 42,000 people lost their lives to gun violence in the U.S. in 2023 alone.

The rising frequency of gun violence in the United States underscores the urgent need for effective measures to address this crisis.

