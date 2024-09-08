Ukraine Downs Russian Missile, 15 Drones Overnight Sunday
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces intercepted 15 Shahed one-way attack drones and a Kh-59 guided air missile in the early hours of Sunday, September 8.
That's according to the Air Force Command, Ukrinform reports.
Russia launched a total of four Kh-59 missiles from Belgorod region and 23 Shahed UAVs from Kursk region and occupied Crimea's Cape Chauda.
Anti-aircraft missile forces, mobile fire groups, and e-warfare units joined efforts to repel the attack.
“One Kh-59 guided air missile and 15 Shahed-type attack UAVs were shot down," the statement reads.
In addition, two Russian drones likely plunged to the ground, affected by e-warfare systems.
Also, three Kh-59 missiles missed their targets“due to the active countermeasures on the part of Ukraine's Defense Forces”, the report reads without elaborating on the nature of countermeasures.
Anti-aircraft defenses were active in Odesa, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Air Force spotted a group of Russian drones flying over Kherson region toward the region of Mykolaiv overnight Sunday.
