Ukraine Downs Russian Missile, 15 Drones Overnight Sunday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces intercepted 15 Shahed one-way attack drones and a Kh-59 guided air missile in the early hours of Sunday, September 8.

That's according to the Air Force Command, Ukrinform reports.

Russia launched a total of four Kh-59 missiles from Belgorod region and 23 Shahed UAVs from Kursk region and occupied Crimea's Cape Chauda.

Anti-aircraft missile forces, mobile fire groups, and e-warfare units joined efforts to repel the attack.

“One Kh-59 guided air missile and 15 Shahed-type attack UAVs were shot down," the statement reads.

In addition, two Russian drones likely plunged to the ground, affected by e-warfare systems.

Also, three Kh-59 missiles missed their targets“due to the active countermeasures on the part of Ukraine's Defense Forces”, the report reads without elaborating on the nature of countermeasures.

Anti-aircraft defenses were active in Odesa, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Air Force spotted a group of Russian drones flying over Kherson region toward the region of Mykolaiv overnight Sunday.