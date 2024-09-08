Overwhelmed With Emotions: Winona Ryder Welled Up On The Sets Of ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Sept 8 (IANS) Winona Ryder had a pretty emotional moment getting back to the 'Beetlejuice' world.

The actress shared that she“welled up with emotion” as she arrived on the sets of the recently released movie 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice', reports 'Female First UK'.

In the movie, the actress reprises her role of Lydia Deetz. For her, it was particularly“special” to see Michael Keaton back in character as the titular ghost.

She told Britain's 'OK!' magazine,“I was welling up with emotion. To work with Michael again, someone who, like Tim, was so protective and encouraging to me at such a young age, was so special. It was so moving for me to be back in costume and in that environment. It felt so free, like it was an independent film and we could try anything”.

As per 'Female First UK', the actress gave her nod to the sequel before there was even a script.

She explained,“Like anything with Tim, it has to be right. It was never going to be a sequel just for the sake of it”.

However, when she did get a script, the actress was shocked to find her character had a daughter of her own.

She said,“I have to admit it was an aspect of the character that surprised me at first. Because of who she is from the first film, I think you kind of imagine her staying a loner and maybe not having a kid as part of whatever life she does on to lead. But as soon as Tim explained his vision for the sequel and Lydia's part in it as a mother herself now, I was excited”.

Despite her years of success since starring in 'Beetlejuice', Winona admitted her memories of shooting her breakout film has always been particularly“special” to her.