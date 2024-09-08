Rebenok Infotech, Virar’s No.1 Best Computer Institute

(MENAFN- Liker Series) Rebenok Infotech in Virar is a unique computer institute that not only offers career courses but also provides job placements, making it a one-of-a-kind institution. Their aim is not just to impart technical knowledge but also to guide you on the path to a successful career. Rebenok Infotech organizes several events and activities every year, where students can showcase and enhance their skills.





Recently Organized Programs:

- Teacher's Day was celebrated at Rebenok Infotech on September 5th.

- The 78th Independence Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm on August 15th.

- This year, Ganpati Utsav is also being celebrated in our computer classes, with Ganpati Ji's arrival on the 7th and Visarjan on the 8th.

- Such activities are held throughout the year at Rebenok Infotech, providing students with not just education but also various opportunities.





Additionally, Rebenok Infotech conducts free IT workshops/seminars in schools and colleges in and around Virar, providing students with a strong foundation in the world of technology.





The owner of Rebenok Infotech, Kamlesh Prajapati, was recently honored with the DITRP Award Show - India’s Best 100 Teachers Award 2024, which is a matter of pride for our institute.





Become a part of Rebenok Infotech and give your future a new direction.





Courses Offered:

- CCC

- MS-OFFICE

- TALLY

- ADVANCE EXCEL

- ENGLISH TYPING

- WEB DESIGN

- WEB DEVELOPMENT

- DIGITAL MARKETING

- HARDWARE & NETWORKING

- SPOKEN ENGLISH

- MORE COURSES





Special Services:

- Career Courses with Job Placement

- Annual Events and Competitions

- Free IT Workshops in Schools and Colleges



Your successful career begins here!







