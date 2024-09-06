Vertex To Present At Goldman Sachs Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex, (NASDAQ:VERX), a global provider of tax solutions, today announced that David DeStefano, Chief Executive Officer, and John Schwab, Chief Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Communacopia + on Monday, September 9, 2024 at 9:30 AM Pacific Time.



Live webcasts and replays of both presentations will be available on Vertex's investor relations website at ir.vertex.com.

About Vertex

Vertex is a leading global provider of indirect tax software and solutions. The company's mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,400 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

For more information, visit or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .



Investor Relations contact:

Joe Crivelli

Vertex, Inc.

...