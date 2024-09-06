Japan, S. Korea Leaders Agree On Boosting Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Sept 6 (KUNA) -- Japanese Prime Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol affirmed Friday their commitment to boost the bilateral relationship, Japan's Kyodo News Agency reported from Seoul.

The two also signed a memorandum to cooperate in the evacuation of their nationals in the case of a crisis in a third country, Kishida told reporters in the South Korean capital after his summit with Yoon.

They also agreed to begin talks on specific measures to streamline immigration procedures for visitors between the two countries, said Kishida, who is set to step down as prime minister after the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership election on Sept. 27.

In their summit, the two leaders committed to strengthening coordination between the two nations as well as with the US in response to growing security threats from North Korea, particularly in light of its increasing military ties with Russia, the Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency reported.

"It is important to maintain the positive momentum of bilateral cooperation that Prime Minister Kishida and I have built to advance bilateral cooperation, as well as cooperation between Korea, the US and Japan," Yoon was quoted as saying. (end)

