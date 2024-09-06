German FM Says 'Purely Military Approach' Not The Solution In Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) German Foreign Annalena Baerbock said on Friday that a military approach alone was not the solution to Israel's war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

"The past weekend has dramatically demonstrated that a purely military approach is no solution to the situation in Gaza," she told reporters after meeting with her Israeli counterpart Israel Katz in the coastal Israeli city of Tel Aviv.

Baerbock was referring to the recovery of six more dead hostages announced on Sunday.

Their deaths have ramped up domestic pressure on Israeli Prime Minister to seal a deal with Hamas for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage exchange deal, though the two sides have traded blame over stalled talks this week.

Baerbock on Friday called for "a ceasefire now" and also spoke out against hawkish statements by Israeli officials about the West Bank, where the army on August 28 launched a raid in multiple cities that has left at least 36 dead.



