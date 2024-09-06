The Charismatic Duo Siddhant Chaturvedi And Abhishek Banerjee Set To Shine As Hosts Of IIFA Rocks 2024

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai – September 5, 2024: Bringing together the best of Indian cinema, The International Indian Academy (IIFA) Awards announces its 2024 IIFA Rocks Hosts- the dynamic and charismatic duo Siddhant Chaturvedi and Abhishek Banerjee.

The highly anticipated IIFA Festival is set to take place from September 27th to 29th, 2024, at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, under the esteemed patronage of His Excellency Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, of Tolerance & Coexistence and is being held in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi. Join us for a historic celebration of cinematic excellence! The festivities begin on Friday, September 27th, with IIFA Utsavam, celebrating the vibrant South Indian film industries.

The excitement peaks on Saturday, September 28th, with the prestigious IIFA Awards. IIFA Festival 2024 culminates on Sunday, September 29th, with IIFA Rocks-a chic, invitation-only affair, stylishly hosted by the vibrant and talented duo Siddhant Chaturvedi and Abhishek Banerjee.



Siddhant Chaturvedi, who won the Best Supporting Actor award at the IIFA Awards 2020 for his portrayal of MC Sher in Gully Boy, shared his excitement about hosting IIFA Rocks at the 24th Edition of the IIFA Awards. He said,“I'm absolutely thrilled to be hosting IIFA Rocks at the world's biggest celebration of Indian cinema, the International Indian Film Academy Awards, a stage that holds a special place in my heart. Winning the Best Supporting Actor award here in 2020 for MC Sher was a pivotal moment in my career, and returning now as an IIFA Rocks host feels like coming full circle. I'm eager to bring electrifying energy and passion to the IIFA stage, and I can't wait to share this incredible experience with the amazing global IIFA family once again.”

Indian actor and casting director Abhishek Banerjee expressed his excitement about hosting IIFA Rocks on Sunday, 29th September, saying, 'My IIFA journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. As an actor and casting director, being part of this spectacular showcase of stardom at the grand celebration of Indian cinema is deeply rewarding. IIFA doesn't just honour the artistry of Indian cinema; it creates a truly special and magical experience by bringing the entire industry together. I'm super excited to join the IIFA family as I host IIFA Rocks on 29th September, thrilled to be a part of the IIFA legacy, where the journey is as enriching as the destination. See you at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, this September!'

IIFA Rocks electrifying finale to the IIFA festival promises a dazzling showcase of music, glamour, and star power, bringing together the industry's most celebrated talents. It is set to deliver unforgettable moments while reaffirming IIFA's status as a global cultural phenomenon, celebrating the artistry and innovation defining Indian cinema. IIFA Rocks to also honour the trailblazers of Indian cinema, spotlighting the mastery behind the magic with the Technical Awards winners, serving as the perfect concluding affair to the IIFA extravaganza at the remarkable city of Yas Island Abu Dhabi. Get your tickets NOW:



