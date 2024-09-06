Highlights From Day Four Of Dubai Fashion Week SS'25

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Dubai, UAE, 5 September 2024:

Day four of Dubai Fashion Week (DFW) continued to inspire industry thought leaders, decision-makers, influencers and enthusiasts with a captivating display of trend-setting fashions and evocative collections. Riva and CHOICE unveiled inspiring Fall/Winter 2024 collections, while Deme by Gabriella made a DFW debut with bold, warrior-inspired looks combining Greek Cypriot, African, and Indian influences. Heaven Lights presented their 'Solaraine' collection before Malaysian designer Alia Bastamam took over the runway with 'Odyssey: Act III.' The evening wrapped up with a dazzling display, Viva Vox, whose bold, artistic vision transformed the runway into a reflective and immersive experience. DFW is co-founded by Dubai Design District (d3), part of TECOM Group PJSC, and the Arab Fashion Council.

THREADS TALKS



The third edition of Threads Talks, organised by Instagram, brought together industry leaders to discuss the future of fashion in the region. Buyers, digital thought leaders, and fashion and creative industry experts came together for insightful discussions on a variety of pertinent conversations, such as emerging retail formats, winning consumers in the digital world, and the power of storytelling in shaping the Middle East's global image.



RIVA



Renowned GCC label Riva's collection featured luxurious textured fabrics, from smooth leather and suede to organza and denim. Complemented by intricate details, such as pleats and embroidery, the collection's colour palette ranged from earthy tones to deep, cool shades, creating a striking visual contrast while balancing feminine and utility-minded silhouettes for versatility. The collection masterfully blended timeless elegance and chic contemporary aesthetics, designed with the modern fashion enthusiast in mind.



CHOICE



CHOICE unveiled their collection last night at DFW. A powerful tribute to womanhood, inspired by the elegance of the 70s, CHOICE showcased versatile, monochromatic looks in a refined colour palette from off-whites to deep blacks with meticulously tailored silhouettes evident in standout pieces like coats, blazers, and a modern twist on the classic suit. Luxurious silks, metallic tweed, and shimmering details added luxury and glamour to the collection while honouring Dubai's rich cultural heritage with a seamless modern touch. CHOICE's presentation demonstrated the brand's commitment to inclusivity with a diverse range of sizes to suit every body type.



DEME BY GABRIELLA



India-born brand Deme by Gabriella made a stunning debut at the city's official fashion week with a collection that merged cultural heritage with contemporary styles. Drawing inspiration from her Greek-Cypriot roots and her multicultural upbringing in Africa and India, Gabriella crafted a powerful and elegant collection celebrating bold women. The collection, featuring structured workwear and toga-inspired gowns with timeless draped silhouettes, captured the fierce essence of the modern-day woman.



HEAVEN LIGHTS



Heaven Lights, a prominent Indonesian modest fashion brand, debuted at DFW with 30 exquisite looks from its latest 'Solaraine' collection. Harmoniously blending contemporary elegance with modest fashion inspired by natural elements, the collection featured lightweight fabrics and unique patterns, reflecting the label's commitment to versatile, stylish modest wear.



ALIA BASTAMAM



Malaysian womenswear designer Alia Bastamam showcased her signature resort fashions for the first time at DFW. Her Spring/Summer 2025 collection titled 'Odyssey: Act III' concludes her Odyssey series, exploring themes of self-discovery and empowerment through a mix of masculine and feminine aesthetics, such as tailored pants with corsets, bomber jackets, and sheer fabrics. Alia's designs, inspired by Asia's rich archipelago, blend evocative underlayers and silhouettes with vibrant summer hues and sequins. Known for her flowing, laid-back luxury pieces, Alia's debut marked a significant moment for her brand and Malaysian representation in the global fashion scene.



VIVA VOX



Viva Vox, the Russian brand renowned for its bold aesthetic, captivated audiences with a collection that immersed viewers in the designer's creative vision. Crafted to encourage attendees to form their own interpretations and emotional responses, the presentation transformed the runway into a canvas where each outfit told a story to spark personal reflection.



BIL ARABI



DFW Steering Committee member Nadine Kanso, the mastermind behind renowned and d3-based luxury jewellery brand Bil Arabi, launched her latest collection last night. Revealed during an exclusive dinner at Chez Wam, the event brought together key figures from the fashion industry to celebrate Kanso's newest designs in an elegant and intimate setting, marking a highlight of the week's activities.

