US Sends Additional USD 45 Mln Humanitarian Aid To Haiti

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 6 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced sending an additional USD 45 million worth of humanitarian aid to Haiti, as the country suffers lack of security and the spread of diseases.

"We're the largest contributor of humanitarian assistance to Haiti. That includes an additional USD 45 million in humanitarian aid that I'm announcing today - bringing the total U.S. aid to over USD 210 million this year. That means more food, more water, more sanitation, more and support services, for one and a half million more Haitians," Blinken said in statement in Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince late Thursday.

"I came to Haiti today to meet with Prime Minister Conille, the Transitional Presidential Council, other political and security leaders, to advance our shared commitment to a secure and democratic Haiti," he noted.

Blinked added that in the past few months "the Haitians have stood up a Transitional Presidential Council. There's a government with an interim prime minister, a cabinet, and we see these institutions moving forward to do the work of delivering for the Haitian people."

"The United States appreciates Haiti's leaders putting aside their differences, working together to put the country on the path to free and fair elections. And we look forward to the TPC swiftly naming a Provisional Electoral Council to organize those elections. That is the critical next step," blinken said.

"We also welcome Haitian efforts to address corruption allegations and promote transparency and accountability. These are essential for this transition government to maintain the trust of the Haitian people," he said.

Blinken added that "ss this political process has moved forward, in parallel, so too is the necessary efforts to provide a strong security foundation. And in particular, the Multinational Security Support mission, authorized by the United Nations last year, has moved forward. Over the past several months, more than 380 Kenyan personnel have arrived in support of the Haitian National Police as part of this mission - with more to come." (end)

