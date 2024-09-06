GOAT LEAKED: Vijay's Film Out On Tamilrockers, Other Torrent Sites 

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) GOAT Full Movie Leaked For Free Download: GOAT, Thalapathy Vijay's most anticipated of the year and his career, opened internationally on September 5. The maverick director Venkat Prabhu wrote and directed the film, which has fans celebrating since its release.



After a delay, the film premiered to record-breaking advance bookings and is receiving positive reviews. Vijay's fans love the movie and their beloved actor's double-action roles.

The film grossed Rs 43 crore in India from two languages. Thalapathy's film could gather traction throughout the extended festival weekend.

Gandhi (Vijay) is a successful Special Anti-Terrorist Squad (SATS) member who performed a terrorist operation in Kenya under Menon (Mohan).

After learning his son Jeevan (Vijay) is dead in Bangkok, Gandhi is startled to discover him alive and well in Russia years later.

After they return home, strange circumstances force Gandhi to investigate Jeevan's abduction and reappearance.

Vijay's newest sci-fi film was pirated after its premiere amid huge anticipation. Everything from this action-thriller was duplicated and posted on unauthorised websites.

Vijay's current movie has streaming and download links everywhere, hurting its theatrical run. Social media and other platforms are spreading these connections.