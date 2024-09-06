Lalbaugcha Raja: Anant Ambani Offers 20 Kgs Gold Crown; Know Darshan Timing And Visarjan Muhurt Of Ganesh Idol

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ambani Offers Crown To King of Lalbagh: Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 begins on September 6. We are all known that Lalbaughcha Raja is the most popular Ganesh idol in India. On September 5, the first image of the Lalbagh king was unveiled. This year's idol is seated on Mayursana and wears a crown. Do you know that Anant Ambani and his family have been connected with the Rajal Mandal of Lalbagh for about 15 years? This time, the Reliance Foundation, led by Anant Ambani, presented the Raja of Lalbagh with 20 kilogramme of gold. Let's calculate the price of the crown.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Anant Ambani Offers 20 Kg Gold Crown To Lalbaugcha Raja



This year, the Raja of Lalbagh was clad in a maroon velvet robe and genuine jewellery. The crow of Lord Ganesh continues to be the most striking motif. Anant Ambani, a trustee at Lalbagh's Raja Public Ganeshotsav Mandal, offers the golden crow. According to estimates, the crown weighs 20 kilogrammes, and Loksatta says that the Lor Ganesh gold crown costs Rs. 15 crore. It took the artists around two months to finish the crown's minute details.

Ganesh Chathurthi 204, Shubh Muhurt



The Ganesh Chaturthi tithi begins at 11.31 am on September 7, 2024, and concludes at 2.07 pm on September 7, 2024. The length is 2 hours 37 minutes.

The Madhyahna Ganesh Puja will take place between 12.30 pm and 3.07 pm on September 7, 2024. Ganesh Visarjan falls on Monday, September 16, 2024.



Ganesh Visarjan Muhurt



Morning muhurt- 9.11 am to 1.47 pm

Afternoon muhurt- 3.19 pm to 4.51 pm

Evening muhurt- 7.51 pm to 9.19 pm

Night muhurt- 10.47 pm to 3.12 am

Please note that Chaturdashi tithi starts at 3.10 pm on September 16, 2024 and ends at 11.44 am on September 17, 2024.