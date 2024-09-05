(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenorshare is holding a giveaway to celebrate the upcoming release of 18 and 16. The new iOS 18 will have features like Apple Intelligence, redesigned control center, customized Home screen, and many more exciting functions. "Not only do you get to enjoy these features but you also earn a huge chance to win an iPhone 16, great prizes, and significant discounts on Tenorshare's iOS 18 Giveaway Event ," says a Tenorshare spokesperson.

Discover the Exciting Ways to Engage With the Event!

Tenorshare Unveils Exclusive iOS 18 & iPhone 16 Special Offer

Continue Reading

By participating in Tenorshare's iOS 18 & iPhone 16

Giveaway Event you'll get an exclusive chance to win an iPhone 16 (128GB), and $20 Amazon Gift Card X5. Not to mention receiving a 70% discount on 6 popular tools that can help you troubleshoot potential iOS 18 issues and transfer your data to iPhone 16.

To enter the event :

FollowTenorshare on Facebook.Share your favorite iOS 18 features using #TenorshareAI.Tag@Tenorshare and two friends.Make your post public.

Giveaway winners will be announced October 15, 2024. Afterward, you'll need to respond within 7 business days to claim your prize.

Tenorshare's Top-Notch Software

Although you'll receive up to 70% Flash Deals for 6 iOS 18 useful tools there are two more that are must-haves to improve your iOS 18 and iPhone 16 experience. Tenorshare is providing discount on monthly registration:

Tenorshare ReiBootis an iOS repairtool that makes upgrading and downgrading iOS 18 safer and more efficient. It can also repair iOS issues that come with new iOS updates. For instance, being stuck in a boot loop, or not being able to enter/exit Recovery Mode, etc. Available for as low as $19.95 for monthly registration in this event.iCareFone makes it easy to transfer data like photos to your new iPhone 16, convert Apple Music, and manage contacts. It can back up/restore your iPhone, including WhatsApp chats, and help download region-restricted apps. Available for $29.95 for monthly registration in this event.

Explore more AI Tools with Tenorshare

While a complete set of features for Apple Intelligence will be available next year, what's to stop you from enjoying AI-powered tools by Tenorshare for free? The Tenorshare AI Writer features 120+ writing tools to generate unique content. While Tenorshare AI PDF summarizes PDF documents and allows you to chat with them to extract useful content.

About Tenorshare

Tenorshare is celebrating iOS 18 with giveaway for an iPhone 16, Amazon gift cards, and free AI tools. You'll also get 70% off on useful software to improve your iOS 18 experience. The company is dedicated to creating solutions that adapt to newer iOS versions and devices and help you manage and troubleshoot them.



More information:

Facebook:

Twitter:

YouTube:

TikTok: @tenorshare_tech_tips

ID: S2P120731

This release was issued through Send2Press® on behalf of the news source. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at .

SOURCE Tenorshare Co. Ltd.