Jordan, Germany Sign Agreements To Boost Education Sector

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, September 5 (Petra) -- of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Touqan on Thursday signed two key financing agreements with Matthias Schmidt-Rosen, Country Director of the German Development (KfW) office in Jordan.The signing ceremony was also attended by Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Azmi Mahafzah and a representative of the German Embassy in Amman.The first agreement involves a grant of 25.5 million euros from the German through the KfW. This grant will fund the salaries of additional teachers and administrators at government schools with two shifts, which are designed to accommodate Syrian students for the 2024/2025 academic year.This support is part of an ongoing initiative that began in 2016, with the total program funding now reaching 202.4 million euros. The initiative aims to support the Jordanian response plan for the Syrian crisis, helping approximately 73,000 students access education without compromising the quality for Jordanian students.The second agreement provides 75 million euros as the second tranche of the Education Sector Development Policy Loan. This loan will support the general budget and contribute to implementing education sector reforms, improving school infrastructure, and enhancing educational quality. This funding is aligned with the Ministry of Education's reform program and the Economic Modernization Vision for 2023-2025, focusing on better management of public schools, infrastructure improvements, and increased community involvement in school maintenance.Touqan expressed appreciation for the German government's continued support, which has been vital in advancing key sectors in Jordan, including education, water, sanitation, and vocational training.Mahafzah highlighted that the loan has been instrumental in updating maintenance policies and procedures for public schools, with improvements made at various administrative levels.Schmidt-Rosen reaffirmed Germany's commitment to assisting Jordan in addressing educational challenges and supporting ongoing cooperation efforts.During recent development talks held in Berlin on May 6-7, the German government pledged around 619 million euros in development aid for 2024-2025. This aid, provided through grants and soft loans, will support priority projects outlined in the Economic Modernization Vision and Jordan's response plan to the Syrian crisis.