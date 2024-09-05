New Insights From Inova Underscore Changing Landscape Around Addiction And Substance Use Disorder In The Northern Virginia Area

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) As the landscape around laws, technology, and substances found in drugs is rapidly changing, Inova System urges the community to Act on Addiction

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inova kicked off its sixth year of the Act on Addiction campaign, aimed at bringing awareness of the local landscape around addiction and substance use disorder in Northern Virginia. Timed to National Addiction Awareness Month, the campaign stresses the importance for the community to work together to tackle this issue and act on addiction.

The campaign comes during a critical time when fatal overdoses have claimed more lives in Virginia than motor vehicle and gun violence deaths combined (Operation Free Virginia ) and can be primarily attributed to fentanyl. In 2022, these substances resulted in the majority (nearly 80%) of drug overdose deaths in Fairfax County, according to the Virginia Department of Health . Since 2016, the percentage of opioid overdose fatalities involving fentanyl has increased each year to 95% as of 2023 (Fairfax County ). Inova and Virginians Organized for Interfaith Community Engagement (VOICE) are teaming up this year to tackle these unprecedented challenges our local community faces.

"The landscape surrounding addiction and substance use disorder will always be an area that evolves and changes over time," said Dr. Marquitta Duvernay, Senior Director CATS and Recovery Services, Inova Health System. "That's why campaigns like Act on Addiction and partnerships between organizations such as Inova and VOICE are key to reaching communities to educate, inform, and share available resources around the challenges our community members face every day."

Another growing concern is the changing perceptions around cannabis due to shifts in its legal status in Virginia and nearby jurisdictions. A recent Gallup study found that individuals are more likely to try cannabis because they think there are fewer potential consequences. According to the 2022 Virginia Young Adult Survey and Virginia Department of Health , nearly 45% of 18-20-year-olds in Virginia have used cannabis, many of them starting between ages 12 and 17. The knowledge gap around cannabis leaves many at risk, as substances containing THC that are purchased on the street may still contain harmful substances, including fentanyl, and even legally procured cannabis can have adverse impacts that lead to poor outcomes.

In addition to the direct impacts of substances on the community, Inova Behavioral Health leaders also report that technology and social media use have the potential to create negative indirect impacts. A recent study found teens who spent more than three hours a day on social media faced double the risk of experiencing poor mental health outcomes, including symptoms of depression and anxiety. In addition to the direct impact of devices on mental health, devices may also indirectly impact a young person's likelihood of engaging in risky behaviors.

Inova will host two virtual community education webinars in English and Spanish, open to the public, where local experts will discuss addiction and anti-stigma. On Tuesday, September 17th at 7 pm ET, join Dr. Marquitta DuVernay to discuss the topic of addiction and anti-stigma. Additional details on the event can be found here – Webinar link: English & Enlace del seminario web: Espanol . On Thursday, September 19th at 7 pm ET, join Dr. Dan Avstreih, Associate Operational Medical Director, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department, to discuss the topic of overdose: fatal and non-fatal. Additional details on the event can be found here – Webinar link: English & Enlace del seminario web: Espanol .

VOICE hosts an in-person assembly focused on youth and family behavior, bringing together those directly impacted and over 1,000 individuals including youth, families, workers, faith leaders, foundations, healthcare, law enforcement, and educators, to aim at educating and addressing pressing issues in our community. VOICE will hold an assembly focused on addiction and substance use on Sunday, September 29th at 3:15 pm ET at Fairfax High School. Additional details on the event can be found here .

About the Act on Addiction Campaign

First launched in 2019, the Act on Addiction campaign was created as part of a $16 million gift from the Hitt family to the Inova Health Foundation to provide more resources for those dealing with addiction and to drive a community dialogue around the issue within the Northern Virginia area. This year, the campaign is focused on addressing the new challenges our community faces due to the dangerous rise of fentanyl, more relaxed attitudes about cannabis use, and the mental health impact of technology and social media. The campaign remains dedicated to continuing the community conversation about addiction.

"Our community must continue having conversations around the current state of addiction and substance use disorder as the risk continues to be present, specifically among our local youth," said Tracy Hitt Millar, daughter of Joan and Russell Hitt. "That's why we're proud to support the Act on Addiction campaign to help raise awareness and provide resources to our community."

