Ukraine's Air Defenses Destroy 60 Enemy Shahed Uavs Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of September 5, air defense forces destroyed 60 Russian Shahed-131/136 combat drones.

The Air Force of the of Ukraine wrote this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

On the night of September 5, Russia attacked Ukraine with one Iskander-M ballistic missile launched from temporarily occupied Crimea and 78 Shahed combat UAVs (launch areas: Russia's Kursk, Yeysk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk).

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare assets and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the enemy's aerial attack.

As many as 60 enemy attack UAVs were destroyed.

: 138 combat clashes at front in past day, Pokrovsk sector remains hottes

Two drones returned to Russia and one to Belarus. Fifteen drones disappeared from the radar on the territory of Ukraine (presumably jammed by EW), with no information available as of now regarding damage or casualties.

The air defense forces were operating in the Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Poltava, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions.

As reported by Ukrinform, all Russian attack drones that posed a threat to Kyiv were destroyed amid an air raid alert that lasted for more than nine hours.

Photo: 117th separate mechanized brigade