Brazilian Naval Project To Receive Arab Investment

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Defense group Edge Group and the Brazilian Navy announced on Sept. 4 a partnership to complete the development of the national surface-to-ship missile (MANSUP) in time to integrate a new class of frigates by the end of 2025. The agreement was signed at the headquarters of the Edge Group in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Under the agreement, Edge Group and SIATT, a Brazilian defense company acquired by the Arab group, will provide the necessary resources for the development of the weapon, which is already undergoing testing. The agreement also stipulates that Edge Group will be able to use the technology and technical data from MANSUP for the development of a new variant of this munition, titled MANSUP-ER. While MANSUP will have an estimated range of 70 kilometers, the ER version will be capable of reaching targets up to 200 kilometers away.”

In a statement, Edge Group's Chief Financial Officer, Rodrigo Torres, was quoted as saying that the partnership, in collaboration with SIATT, strengthens the defense sectors of Brazil and the UAE, and added that it will lead to the establishment of factories and the creation of jobs.“We are excited to advance our collaboration with the Navies of Brazil and the UAE as we expand our missile systems family and drive transformation within the defense industry,” he said.

This missile is being developed in Brazil to be incorporated into a new family of escort ships for the Navy. The vessels of the Tamandaré family will be used for the defense of the Brazilian coast and carry out rescue missions and combat piracy and illegal fishing. The first of the four ships in this class, also titled Tamandaré, is expected to enter service in 2025. The other frigates in this family are under construction at a shipyard in Itajaí, Santa Catarina state, and are scheduled to be delivered by 2029.

Read more:

UAE's EDGE Group prepares acquisitions in Brazil

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Supplied/Edge Group

The post Brazilian naval project to receive Arab investment appeared first on ANBA News Agency .