Four People Reportedly Killed In Georgia School Shooting

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 4 (KUNA) -- At least four people were killed and nine other wounded when a 14-year-old student opened fire indiscriminately at students and teachers at Apalachee High School in Winder city, Georgia, on Wednesday.

Two teachers and two students were killed, CNN reported.

The suspect, identified as Colt Gray, was arrested, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Chris Hosey said at a news conference.

The suspect will be charged with murder and will be handled as an adult as he moves through the criminal justice system, CNN quoted Hosey and Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith as saying.

Wednesday shooting was the 45th school shooting so far in 2024.

Of the 45 shootings this year, 32 shootings have been reported on K-12 campuses and 13 on university and college campuses, according to a CNN analysis. (end)

