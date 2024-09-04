The Boob Bus Denied City Municipal Code Amendment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Boob Bus

ABUS suite inside The Boob Bus

The South Jordan City Council Denies City Municipal Code Amendment That Would Allow The Boob Bus To Be Parked On CEO's Residential Property

- Rena Vanzo, The Boob Bus co-founder and CEOSALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Yesterday, the South Jordan City Council denied a City Municipal Code amendment that would allow The Boob Bus Co-Founder and CEO to park the commercial vehicle on her residential property.Serving over 500 Utah women since it launched, The Boob Bus is a new state-of-the-art vehicle offering mobile breast imaging services and genetic testing while creating a community and space for personalized care. Whether through private parties with besties or state health contracts supporting underserved populations, The Boob Bus's vision is a world where no woman misses her mammogram .This decision by a 3-2 vote by the South Jordan City Council maintains that any commercial vehicle over 8,000 lbs. is not allowed to park on any residential property, without exception.“I am disappointed that the outcome seems to have been based on upholding an outdated standard set before our society realized the vital need for mobile healthcare services. I would like to see all governing bodies approach decisions, not from a defensive standpoint, but with the understanding that communities and their needs evolve,” says Co-Founder & CEO Rena Vanzo.“We are much more entrepreneurial as a society, and reluctance to update codes for fear of setting new precedence may have the unintended consequence of holding us back.” Vanzo continued.The Boob Bus will continue its mission to enhance women's health globally and client well-being individually by normalizing both medically necessary and elective procedures in an easy-to-access, fun, and supportive environment. This decision by the South Jordan City Council will not impact the frequency or level of care provided by The Boob Bus.Hundreds of Utah women have now experienced a faster, friendlier, and more fun way to receive the critical breast health care they need and deserve, and The Boob Bus will continue to work tirelessly towards a solution that will allow them to continue to serve Utah women without being in violation of city municipal codes.Media Contact:Annie Cutler Davis(310) 850-5442...About The Boob BusThe Boob Bus is Utah's first mobile mammography and breast imaging service offering genetic testing and cosmetic injectables with a mission to enhance women's health globally and client well-being individually by normalizing both medically necessary and elective procedures in an easy-to-access, fun, and supportive environment. Founded in 2024 The Boob Bus has provided breast imaging and genetic testing to over 500 women across the state of Utah, from Tremonton down to Junction.

