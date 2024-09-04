Blu Dot Welcomes Sam Grawe As Chief Creative Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Blu Dot, a leading modern furnishings brand, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sam Grawe as Chief Creative Officer. Grawe joins Blu in September 2024, where he will oversee the brand's creative output and be a key partner in shaping Blu Dot's go-to-market strategy. Grawe will bring his creative leadership and expertise to form a unified vision and strategy that together with John Christakos, Co-Founder and CEO of Blu Dot, will position Blu Dot at the forefront of creativity and good design.Sam is an ideal choice for this critical role given his deep understanding and appreciation of the history of design,” notes Christakos.“With a passion for developing creative strategies that are in service to business objectives, Sam will be important in moving Blu Dot forward into new creative terrain. We are super excited to have Sam join Blu Dot and I have no doubt that we will create outstanding work together.”Blu Dot has known Grawe since his tenure at Dwell Magazine, where he rose from editorial assistant to Editor-in-Chief. In that role he oversaw the redesign of the magazine and website, resulting in a nod for National Design Award Finalist in 2009. Grawe was on the jury in 2010, when Blu Dot was awarded Best Body of Work at the International Contemporary Furniture Fair (ICFF) and has been an advocate and close follower of the brand's work from the beginning.“Since my earliest days as an editor, Blu Dot has proven that modern design can be both exceptional and attainable, and having witnessed their development first-hand, I can't help but be impressed with their growth and success,” says Grawe.“As great as John and Maurice are as furniture designers, their greatest design has to be the company itself-and if I've learned anything in my career, it's that the best designs are ones that continue to intelligently evolve and adapt. There's an incredible design legacy to build on here, and I'm thrilled to be joining the team in this new role to do just that.”Grawe's expansive background also includes work with notable design-centered companies like Herman Miller, where he served as Editorial Director and ultimately Global Brand Director. There he led brand marketing and communications teams to help transform the venerated legacy B2B company into a lifestyle brand with relevance for twenty-first century consumers. This experience culminated in Herman Miller: A Way of Living (Phaidon, 2019) a best-selling history of the company he co-edited. Following Herman Miller, Grawe partnered with Nike to author the first book exploring the company's approach to problem-solving, performance-driven design, Better is Temporary (Phaidon, 2021). Most recently, he served as the Chief Brand and Marketing Officer of the Eames Institute, a new non-profit dedicated to promoting the legacy of Ray and Charles Eames.

Kimberly Flaster

Camron Global

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.