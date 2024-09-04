عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UAE: Restaurant Shut Down For Posing Risk To Public Health In Abu Dhabi

UAE: Restaurant Shut Down For Posing Risk To Public Health In Abu Dhabi


9/4/2024 3:24:13 PM

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 3:42 PM

Last updated: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 8:19 PM

A restaurant was shut down by an Abu Dhabi authority in the capital city for violating food laws.

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) decided to administratively close Amir Al Sham Restaurant and Grills located in Abu Dhabi's Khalidiya area.


The restaurant was found to be violating Law No. (2) of 2008 regarding food in the emirate of Abu Dhabi and its associated legislation. Furthermore, its practices posed a significant risk to public health.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

ALSO READ:

  • UAE: 2 restaurants shut down in Abu Dhabi due to high-risk food, poor hygiene
  • Abu Dhabi restaurant closed down over dirty refrigerators, kitchen equipment
  • Abu Dhabi restaurant shut down over insects found in kitchen, poor hygiene

MENAFN04092024000049011007ID1108637487


Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search