UAE: Restaurant Shut Down For Posing Risk To Public Health In Abu Dhabi
Published: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 3:42 PM
Last updated: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 8:19 PM
A restaurant was shut down by an Abu Dhabi authority in the capital city for violating food laws.
The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) decided to administratively close Amir Al Sham Restaurant and Grills located in Abu Dhabi's Khalidiya area.
The restaurant was found to be violating Law No. (2) of 2008 regarding food in the emirate of Abu Dhabi and its associated legislation. Furthermore, its practices posed a significant risk to public health.
